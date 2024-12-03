Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 7,884 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 984.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after buying an additional 353,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $700.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $431.98 and a 52-week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

