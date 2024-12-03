Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.