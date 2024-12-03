Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,866 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 188,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

