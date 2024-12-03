Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $239.04 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

