HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 126,237 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 227,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 608.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 129,561 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.35.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream
In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
