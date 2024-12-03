HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,259 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

