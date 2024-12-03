HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 291,499 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 291,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
LAC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
