Holocene Advisors LP Has $39.86 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374,189 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $39,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

