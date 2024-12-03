Holocene Advisors LP Has $73.27 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 740.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $73,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 942.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.