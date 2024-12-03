Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,784 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Keros Therapeutics worth $48,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 59,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KROS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

