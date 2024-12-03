Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.89. The company had a trading volume of 738,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

