Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
