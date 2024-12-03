Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

