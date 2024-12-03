Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $111.32 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $111,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after buying an additional 876,396 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.