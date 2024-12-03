Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $73,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

