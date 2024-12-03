HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 142178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.
HSBC Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.