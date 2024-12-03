ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.85. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 168,895 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ICL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in ICL Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

