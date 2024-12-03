IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

FTCS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,217. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

