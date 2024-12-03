IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 197,511 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.97% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 197,675 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

