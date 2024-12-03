IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 292,940 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 1,692.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,940 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 1.79% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 418.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 5,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,039. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $476.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

