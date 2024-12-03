IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 90,644 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,644 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 135,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,180. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

