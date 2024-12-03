IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. 1,236,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

