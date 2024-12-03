IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $568,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

