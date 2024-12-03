Ikarian Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Eliem Therapeutics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 124,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.39.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

