Ikarian Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,986 shares during the period. Enliven Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after buying an additional 601,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 313,019 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,998,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 13,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,405. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Insider Activity

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $206,930.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,432,591.37. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,892 shares in the company, valued at $30,086,760. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock worth $3,581,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

