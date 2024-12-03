Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Buys 453,624 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 5.9% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Clorox worth $88,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Clorox by 50.7% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

Clorox stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.42. 32,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,926. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.68.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.