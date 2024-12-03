Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Invests $44.57 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 474,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,573,000. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

