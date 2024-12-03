iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,675,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 338,440 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.32.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

