iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,675,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 338,440 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.32.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
