In Depth Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

In Depth Partners LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 4.3% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.56.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.31. The company had a trading volume of 67,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.91 and its 200-day moving average is $477.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.