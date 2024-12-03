Incline Global Management LLC Sells 27,276 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Incline Global Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,518 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $268,640,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:V traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.24. 404,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

