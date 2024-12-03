Independent Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 1,993,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,438,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

