Independent Family Office LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.75. 25,274,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

