Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.30. 1,349,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,753. The firm has a market cap of $256.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.57%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.