Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,312 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $13,723.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,890,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,775,947.96. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,153 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $53,591.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,869 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $29,894.98.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,341 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,451.84.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,876 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $49,540.16.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40.

GRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $72,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth $191,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

