Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $2,671,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,618,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,605,499.14. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $2,605,350.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,158,200.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $2,112,550.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,708,850.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $1,631,850.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,552,100.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 47.9 %

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $22.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,384,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.19 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.