Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $931,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,822,087.52. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.
- On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.
MeridianLink Stock Performance
Shares of MLNK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.98. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 46.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
