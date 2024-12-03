Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $931,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,822,087.52. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.98. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 46.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

