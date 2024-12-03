Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 275 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,049. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

