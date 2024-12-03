Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,026 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

