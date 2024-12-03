Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $16.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,494,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

