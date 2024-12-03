Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $23.07 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

