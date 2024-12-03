Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $28.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.