Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after buying an additional 216,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

