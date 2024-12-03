Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 127,858 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,858 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTE. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 282,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 116,516 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

