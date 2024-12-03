Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE: GBS) Furnishes Presentation on Business and Operations

On December 3, 2024, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (GBS) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting the furnishing of a presentation related to the company’s business and operations. As per the Regulation FD, the company disclosed that the presentation, accessible on their website at www.ibs.inc, was made available on the same day.

The information provided in the filing, under Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure, including Exhibit 99.1, is considered furnished and not filed for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be deemed incorporated by reference in subsequent filings unless appropriately identified.

Additionally, in compliance with Item 9.01, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. listed the following financial statement and exhibit:– Exhibit 99.1: Presentation made available on December 3, 2024– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The company also confirmed its status as an emerging growth company in accordance with Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, as indicated in the filing. Furthermore, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stated that they have elected not to utilize the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards, as provided under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The filing includes the necessary signatures in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, signed by Spiro Sakiris, the Chief Financial Officer of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Please note that the foregoing is a summary and does not contain all the details outlined in the complete 8-K filing submitted by Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to the SEC.

