Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,057.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.63. 1,416,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,955,020. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $782.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.