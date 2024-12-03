Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 419,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

