Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $14.30 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.