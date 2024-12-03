Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 489,798 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,798 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.66% of Udemy worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $319,662.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,225,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,029,788. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Udemy Trading Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Udemy Profile
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
