Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $7.05 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 281,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of UGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in UGI by 15.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

