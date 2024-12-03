Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,324,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RSP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.51. The company had a trading volume of 653,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.94 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.