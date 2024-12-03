Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9,903.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $300.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.13 and a 12 month high of $303.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.